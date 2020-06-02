Columbus teen, counselor talk educating children on racial diversity issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Understanding racism as a child can be complex.
People like 17-year-old Jessica Roberts are speaking out over another killing of a black man at the hands of police.
“In America, people will always see other people differently just based on the color of their skin,” Roberts said.
This comes on the heels of the coronavirus when millions have been sheltered in place. Parents struggling to explain a pandemic to their children now must expose them to the world of violence and the ravages of racism.
Thomas Waynick, CEO and director of the Pastoral Institute, said the best way to help kids is to educate them about what is going on in the world and be there for support when they ask questions.
“The message that you do not want to give is let’s not talk about things,” Waynick said.
Roberts has dealt with racism several times. She said she supports the protests, but said people, even her peers, need to understand the issues at hand.
“Even if you are not African American and if the topic of race-related issues make you uncomfortable to think about because you are not African American, it is important to think about,” Roberts said. "Because you need to listen to those issues and understand where those issues are coming from.”
Waynick said by not talking about race with children could lead to a lot of harmful and inaccurate conclusions.
“You have to answer their questions at a five-year-old level," Waynick said. “What is it they need to know? What is important to know? Because in the absence of education, we fill in the blanks and sometimes…we don’t fill them incorrectly.”
Waynick said this isn’t a discussion reserved for white parents and their kids. He suggests parents with children of color need to educate their children on racism too.
