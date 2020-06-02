Drive-by welcome home celebration held for COVID-19 survivor, sister of WTVM anchor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A drive-by welcome home celebration was held Tuesday night for a Columbus COVID-19 survivor.
Deborah Huling, the sister of WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier, was released from the hospital Saturday and returned home Tuesday after some improvements were made to allow her better access.
Huling was hospitalized for two months and on a ventilator for half that time. She said she would not have made it without all the prayers, support, wonderful care by her healthcare workers.
