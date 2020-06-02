Girls Inc. in the Chattahoochee Valley opens summer camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell opened its summer camp on June 1 and will continue until July 24.
Both locations, the Baker Center on Levy Road and the Dorothy Hyatt Cener on Kolb Avenue, will stay open until July 24.
Girls Inc. has enhanced health and safety measures in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC, American Camp Association, and the State of Georgia’s Executive Order.
Staff and campers will have their temperatures screened, there will be social distancing procedures, capacity limitations and others.
Partial camp scholarships will also be available for girls to attend thanks to the support from the Coronavirus Response Fund, which is a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Girls Inc. Summer Camp provides girls with a unique opportunity to grow and explore new adventures including STEM activities, summer theater, road map to college, career enrichment program, sports camps and cultural experiences.
Visit Girls Inc. www.girlsinc-columbus.org to start the enrollment process today. Space and enrollment are limited.
