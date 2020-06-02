Protesters gather on Victory Dr. in Columbus for peaceful rally

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protesters gathered in South Columbus Monday afternoon in front of Walmart on Victory Drive.
Dozens of peaceful protesters held signs and chanted for justice for several hours. It was in response to the protests happening nationwide following the death of George Floyd.
Several protesters are encouraging others to keep rallies peaceful.
"People have passed by. They're honking their horns letting them know that they're with us. Just everyone in general needs to come out. It doesn't matter what color you are as long as you believe that people are people and that we should all be treated equally. That's the main thing about this,’ said protester Chalai Willis.
"The family, the brother said they don't want no violence because there's no reason for it. If you do violence, they're not going to listen. If you do it peaceful, they're going to see,’ said protester Raven Thompson.
Columbus police officers were on standby throughout the afternoon near Walmart.
