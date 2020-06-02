Red Devils get to work on the gridiron

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Little by little things are starting to open up again. Proof of that can be found in the state of Alabama, where prep football teams have been cleared to begin practicing.
The Central Red Devils among the first to get things going this week, and head coach Patrick Nix is thrilled to have his guys finally working out after spring practice was cancelled because of the pandemic.
"It’s just great to have the guys back, Nix said. “It’s great to see them in person instead of seeing them on a computer screen. It’s great -- although we can’t touch and all that, it’s hard as a coach not to hug them and high-five them and everything else -- but it’s just great to have the in-person part of it back, to be able to see them and make sure they’re okay, and hear their voice and let them hear our voice, so it’s been wonderful.”
Nix said the players are just as enthusiastic.
“It’s pretty obvious that they’re excited because they’re all getting here early and they’re all here and we’re not really having to try to find guys. I think they’re just happy to be back around their teammates and their coaches. We were not meant to be isolated. That’s not the way God created us. I just think that being part of something, being back part of a team, just being part of something that you’re with other people and that you’re contributing to something that’s bigger than yourself, I think has, for our guys, has been great.”
Of course, it’s a little more complicated than just showing up for practice. This time it means taking temperatures, making sure everything is okay with each player before they’re allowed into the practice facility. You could call it going the whole nine yards, except for the fact that with social distancing, two yards is the standard. The Red Devils are holding two workouts each day, with the players split up into smaller groups, trying to maintain the magic number in terms of distance between players, and between the playes and the coaches.
“It’s just a little more work but it’s part of it,” Nix said, “having a lot of steps we’re going through and procedures we’re having to do to check them in and make sure they’re good every morning and every day. There’s a lot of hand washing, a lot of rotation, and a lot of having to bring them in at different times. It’s football. You have to adjust, and whoever can adjust the best during a game generally wins, so whoever is going to adjust during this time is going to have the most success. We view it as just a way of preparing ourselves for the season, and really for life in general.”
These workouts have extra importance because of the lack of spring practice. Sure, some of it is the fact that this is Nix’s first year running the program at Central. But conditioning may be an even bigger concern.
“It’s twofold,” said Nix. “One, we’re trying to keep them healthy in the immediate, trying to make sure that we’re not in any way jeopardizing them or our community or their families or anything like that, but also we’ve got to think about the fall. We’ve got to get their bodies ready to play this fall so they don’t get injured.”
The work has just begun, and there’s plenty more to do with the season fast approaching. The Red Devils’ season opener is set for Friday, August 21, when they host Peach County in a border battle of state powers.
