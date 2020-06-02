Staying Hot and Eventually Turning More Humid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first week of June shaping up to be very typical for early summer, however the lower humidity is nice for now! Highs will run seasonably in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week, with temperatures running a little hotter on the days with less clouds around during the heat of the afternoon. High pressure nearby has been keeping our weather tranquil thus far this week, but rain chances will gradually be on the rise for the rest of the week, and the mugginess will ramp up again, too. Wednesday and Thursday expect a 20-30% chance of some hit-or-miss thundershowers with slightly higher coverage Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks fairly dry for now with just some isolated showers at best, but deep tropical moisture will move into the Deep South early next week, thus bumping up rain chances again by Monday.