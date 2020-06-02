T-Storm Chances Stick Around; Watching the Gulf of Mexico

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weak disturbances passing through the area the next few days will serve to provide better chances of showers and storms than we have seen the past couple of days. Expect the coverage in the 30-40% range for Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. On days where a place doesn’t get wet or have much in the way of clouds - which is possible given the summer-like nature of the afternoon and evening storms - we may see some lower 90s. Beyond the weekend, the forecast details get a little murky. Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north into the central Gulf over the weekend, and its eventual landfall point will determine what kind of weather we see early next week. At the moment, we’ll go with cooler temperatures (mid 80s) and a 50/50 rain coverage in anticipation of more moisture around, but please understand this part of the forecast will see plenty of changes in the coming days!