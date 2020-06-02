WATCH: Gov. Kemp to give update on COVID-19, protests across state

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office has confirmed that he will be holding a press conference to give an update on COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health currently reports a total of 47,899 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,089 deaths related to the virus in the Peach State.
There is no word at this time if he will speak on protests, particularly multiple days of violent protests in Atlanta, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Earlier today, six Atlanta police officers were charged after an incident over the weekend in which two young people were shown on video being pulled from their car and shot with stun guns while stuck in traffic caused by protests over Floyd’s death. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields announced Sunday that two of the officers seen in the video had been fired.
Tens of thousands of citizens across the state have been involved in peaceful protests over the weekend and into the week.
Watch Gov. Kemp’s full press conference in the video below.
