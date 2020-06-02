14-year-old detained during weekend protest in Columbus charged with misdemeanor

By Olivia Gunn | June 2, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 10:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old who was among protesters detained in Uptown Columbus Sunday afternoon was officially charged with a misdemeanor.

Jordan Cleveland was handcuffed and detained for two hours before being released to his mother.

His mother said she received a call from a juvenile intake officer who said Jordan was charged with failure to disperse and now has a record with a misdemeanor charge.

Jordan along with his 18 and 19-year-old sisters said they never heard police tell them to disperse, although police said the crown of protesters were told to do so.

