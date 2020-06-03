Columbus man faces laundry list of charges, including rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man on a laundry list of varying charges.
Desmine Devonte Hall, 27, was arrested by the CPD Sex Crimes Unit on Wednesday, June 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Hall faces six charges, including:
- Kidnapping
- Rape
- Theft by taking - auto
- Entering an auto
- Highjacking a motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m.
