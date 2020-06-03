Columbus man faces laundry list of charges, including rape, kidnapping

(Source: WALB)
June 3, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man on a laundry list of varying charges.

Desmine Devonte Hall, 27, was arrested by the CPD Sex Crimes Unit on Wednesday, June 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Hall faces six charges, including:

  • Kidnapping
  • Rape
  • Theft by taking - auto
  • Entering an auto
  • Highjacking a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m.

