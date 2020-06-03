COURT: Columbus murder victim was attempting to buy a gun when he was shot, killed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in the case of a 20-year-old man shot and killed on Cusseta Rd. in mid-April.
23-year-old Jessie Harper faced a Muscogee County judge after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals service at a house on Luna Dr.
Court testimony revealed that 20-year-old Quincy Atkins was attempting to buy a gun from a Facebook post and Harper attempted to rob him at gunpoint and allegedly shot him multiple times.
Atkins was reportedly in his vehicle with two others when they went to purchase the firearm when Harper and another man ordered the two others out of the vehicle and shot Atkins multiple times.
Harper also faces a laundry list of other charges, including armed robbery. He was also able to elude police when they attempted to capture him initially. The case and all charges were bound over to Superior Court.
