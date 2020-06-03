Don Cole seeks running for Ga.’s 2nd congressional district

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election day in Georgia is less than a week away.
Don Cole is a candidate that’s running in hopes of being the next U.S. representative for Georgia’s second district, a position currently held by Sanford Bishop.
Cole was a speech writer for Secretary of Agriculture sonny Perdue, spent four years in the military, and worked for the city government. These are the reasons Cole said citizens should vote for him.
"I've got the experience,” said Cole. “I've got the base here already in place that I've been reaching out to and I live here. I think that's going to be important.”
Cole said if elected, he wants to focus on the big agriculture industry in Georgia’s second district as well as focus on infrastructure for transportation and broadband access, especially in rural areas.
