EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop talks about the rising protests and outbreaks of violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia District 2 Representative Sanford Bishop is paying close attention to how people and government are responding to the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.
Congressman Bishop says with the death of Floyd, people appear to be saying they’ve had enough.
"People are saying enough is enough,” Bishop says, “it's too much.” He adds, “we need to have justice. And we need to, uh, uh, abhor violence. Whether it is violence visited by law enforcement or it's violence visited by lawless individuals who are looting, who are killing, and who are shooting one another.”
Speaking with News Leader 9’s DC Bureau, Representative Bishop also discussed what he plans to work on from Congress- including legislation and policy proposals with the Congressional Black Caucus
The full interview has been added to this story.
