EXCLUSIVE: Senator Doug Jones addresses death of George Floyd, protests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Doug Jones from Alabama spoke with our DC Bureau today about how his state is handling the protests. He explains that they are mostly peaceful, and any violence has been nowhere near what other states are seeing.
He sees the death of George Floyd as a tipping point in dealing with racism. Jones told our DC Reporter Peter Zampa, “We still have a long ways to go in dealing with systemic racism in this country. And I think what we’ve seen with this healthcare crisis is that there’s already been a spotlight on the inequities for both race and for poor people. And the fact that the killing of George Floyd, I think, just brought everything to a head. This could be a tipping point here. We’ve just got to do more.”
We’ve attached the full interview to this story.
