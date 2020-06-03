EXCLUSIVE: Senator Doug Jones addresses death of George Floyd, protests

He sees the death of George Floyd as a tipping point in dealing with racism. Jones told our DC Reporter Peter Zampa, “We still have a long ways to go in dealing with systemic racism in this country. And I think what we’ve seen with this healthcare crisis is that there’s already been a spotlight on the inequities for both race and for poor people. And the fact that the killing of George Floyd, I think, just brought everything to a head. This could be a tipping point here. We’ve just got to do more.”