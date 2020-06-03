Families of Columbus UPS drivers hold appreciation parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The families of Columbus UPS drivers are showing their appreciation for their loved ones and their big brown trucks.
James Brown, supervisor of the Columbus, Ga. UPS Center, says recent times have felt like their peak Christmas season, but they do not have the extra help that they would normally have.
To mark their appreciation, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley teamed up with the families to host an appreciation parade.
Brown says the drivers are showing “remarkable courage to make sure that those that are staying home are getting the supplies they need in order to continue their lives as normal as they can.”
Watch the parade in the video below.
