Loved ones gather for vigil to remember 7-year-old killed in Columbus car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is remembering the life of seven-year-old Mariah Lewis after a deadly car accident on Macon Road Tuesday night.
They held a vigil for Mariah Wednesday evening near the intersection of Macon and Forrest roads where a car accident took her life the night before.
“This is unexplainable pain. This is pain that does not make sense, but we’re going to make sense out of her life," a family friend said during the vigil.
Mariah’s family, teachers, friends, classmates, neighbors and many more gathered to remember her life with balloons, candles, and flowers.
“I remember the last time she was at my house, she played dress up in my high heels and I just laughed and she said how I look auntie? And I said you are so pretty baby. And we love her and we’re going to miss her so much," Mariah’s aunt, Marita Williams said tearfully.
Mariah impacted more than just her family.
“All around good student. Good grades, good attitude, good everything," said Kevin Aviles, Forrest Road Elementary School principal.
Mariah was an honors student at Forrest Road Elementary School.
“She’d come in and light up the room. She was just that type of young lady that when she came in, you just knew you had something special," said Aviles.
“To all my students, just to remember all the memories that we had. Even though we were dismissed out of school in March, just remember all the memories that we had with Mariah," said Tavaris Ward, Mariah’s first-grade teacher.
Described as a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and model student, Mariah also leaves behind siblings who will miss her.
“I love my sister,” said Mariah’s sister.
“Mariah was the sweetest thing you ever want to see," added Williams.
The accident is still under investigation.
