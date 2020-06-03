MCSD among districts waiting to allow on-campus workouts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GHSA cleared schools to allow on-campus workouts and practices and workouts for fall sports beginning next Monday. But the Muscogee County School District is holding off on their approval while they wait for more information from the state of Georgia on progress on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCSD system athletic director Jeff Battles said on Wednesday that the District wants to make sure things are under control before they open up campuses, emphasizing the approach of safety first.
“We want our students to come back,” Battles said, “and we want them to work out, we want them to practice, we want them to have a season, and I think for us to do that we’ve got to make sure that we’re fully prepared for that to happen. We’ve already started our protocols and plans for when it does happen so that every school will be ready to come back and they’ll have all the equipment they need and they’ll have all the cleaning disinfectant they need and things of that nature.”
Battles said the MCSD began acquiring the equipment weeks ago in an effort to make it a turnkey operation for the eight Columbus city high schools.
“The goal for everybody is to pay in the fall. The goal for everybody, whether it be softball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, football, is to get their sport going in the fall, and I just encourage everybody to be patient – and I know we’ve been patient – but continue to be patient. We’re truly looking out for the safety of all our coaches and players. Once we feel that that day is here, then we’ll get started because the last thing anybody wants is to start too early and then have to stop again.”
Battles said is was unlikely that the go-ahead will be given next week and that Monday, June 15 would be the earliest date for the clearance to be given.
Muscogee County is not the only school district to hold off on allowing schools to begin on-campus workouts, including Fulton County, which has announced June 15 as its first date for practices.
