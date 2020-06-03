30-40% Rain Coverage Through Saturday; Cristobal Eyes Louisiana

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll be stuck in a weather pattern through Saturday that will favor a 30-40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening with more clouds than sun. Some folks will stay dry, while others may pick up a brief storm - highs during this time will be in the mid to upper 80s with the possibility of some low 90s. By Sunday, Tropical Storm Cristobal will be approaching the Louisiana coast, and the track inland might decrease the amount of coverage of showers and storms a bit as we head into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. For now, I’ve dropped our rain coverage into the 20-30% range during those days, but I have increased our chances of getting wet by next Wednesday with the remnants of the storm will pass to our north. Lows will generally be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the 80s for next nine days. We’ll keep an eye on Cristobal and any changes to the track!