Seasonable Weather for the Start of Meteorological Summer

For the weekend and beyond, our forecast is dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of right now, it looks like it could make landfall around Louisiana Sunday night, putting us well on the east side of the storm. Regardless of our proximity to the storm, deep tropical moisture will move into the Valley early next week and should bump up our rain coverage even more and knock highs down a few degrees into the mid 80s. But again, all of that hinges on the path of Cristobal. Pay close attention to the forecast, and we’ll keep you posted!