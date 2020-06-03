Seasonable Weather for the Start of Meteorological Summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaping up to be another warm and humid early June day across the Valley with highs once more nearing 90 this afternoon. Just an isolated rain chance today, but a series of disturbances moving through the Southeast will help bring some more showers and storms around each afternoon beginning tomorrow and through the start of the weekend (around 30-40% coverage). Just as with any summer day, temperatures will run a little warmer (closer to 90) when more sunshine managers to break through, and on days with more clouds, top out in the upper 80s.
For the weekend and beyond, our forecast is dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of right now, it looks like it could make landfall around Louisiana Sunday night, putting us well on the east side of the storm. Regardless of our proximity to the storm, deep tropical moisture will move into the Valley early next week and should bump up our rain coverage even more and knock highs down a few degrees into the mid 80s. But again, all of that hinges on the path of Cristobal. Pay close attention to the forecast, and we’ll keep you posted!
