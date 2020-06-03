Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s death appearing in court on capital murder charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man charged with kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in October 2019 is appearing in a Lee County courtroom to face his capital murder charge.
Police believe Ibraheem Yazeed abducted Blanchard from an Auburn gas station and later shot and killed her. Her body was found days later in Macon County, Ala.
Today’s probable cause hearing will determine if the District Attorney’s office has enough evidence to try a capital murder case in front of a grand jury.
Last week, Yazeed appeared before a judge on charges of assaulting an officer after allegedly biting a correctional officer at the Lee County Jail in March. That case was also sent to a grand jury.
