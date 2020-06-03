Troy University police chief suspended over comments about George Floyd

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University Chief of Police John McCall has been suspended over comments he made about George Floyd, the university confirmed.
Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. said the university “strongly condemns the inflammatory comments” McCall recently made on social media.
“We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens,” Hawkins stated.
Hawkins said an internal investigation is underway, and the police chief’s statements don’t reflect the university’s values.
“Troy University has long been guided by the philosophy that understanding leads to appreciation. Understanding starts with listening. We hear the voices of our students and the voices of all people who are calling for change. We are committed to a campus culture and policies that ensure all people feel supported and safe,” Hawkins said.
WSFA 12 News is working to confirm specific details about the comments McCall made.
