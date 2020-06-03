Valley Hospitality hotels changing operations due to COVID-19

"I think this is going to be the normal moving forward for the foreseeable future,” said Cassie Myers with Valley Hospitality. “We’re just trying to do everything we can so our guests feel as comfortable as possible when they stay. It's really exciting for us to be able to open back up, even if it's limited, even if we don't have a lot of guests that are staying with us. Just to get back to some sense of normalcy for our employees.”