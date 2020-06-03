Valley Hospitality hotels changing operations due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There could be some changes when checking into hotels due to COVID-19.
Locally, Valley Hospitality is opening up several of its hotels after shutting down in March due to the virus. Officials with Valley Hospitality said guests can expect contactless check-in where phones will be used to check in and as a room key.
There will also be social distancing on elevators and at restaurants. Guests can also expect changes at hotels all over the country.
"I think this is going to be the normal moving forward for the foreseeable future,” said Cassie Myers with Valley Hospitality. “We’re just trying to do everything we can so our guests feel as comfortable as possible when they stay. It's really exciting for us to be able to open back up, even if it's limited, even if we don't have a lot of guests that are staying with us. Just to get back to some sense of normalcy for our employees.”
According to Valley Hospitality, it’s not cleaning overnight rooms, but instead cleaning only after guests leave. Valley Hospitality is also sealing off rooms after housekeeping is finished, so that guests know that no one has been in the room after it was deep cleaned.
