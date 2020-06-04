Alleged Columbus carjacker, kidnapper “just wanted a ride”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man facing a laundry list of varying charges made his first appearance before a Muscogee County judge.
Desmine Hall, 27, was arrested and charged with auto theft, kidnapping, rape, entering an auto, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Court testimony revealed that these charges stem from several incidents.
One of those incidents occurred when he reportedly asked a Columbus State University student to give him a ride. Hall reportedly told detectives in a recorded interview that when she refused to give him a ride, he had to pull a gun and force her to. He also said he had no intention of stealing her 2010 Nissan Cube, but he had no choice when she opened the driver’s door and leapt out.
His rape charge stems from when he and another suspect allegedly stole a Ford F-150. The victim said Hall and another suspect hit her over the head with a firearm and forced her into the vehicle where the sexual assault occurred.
Hall is also charged with the burglary of a home on Bayberry Dr., where a Samsung Blu-ray sound system was stolen, the theft of a 2010 Nissan Rogue worth $11,000, theft by receiving stolen property for having the Ford F-150 pickup worth $32,000, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm for being caught with a .380 caliber pistol after being convicted of burglary.
His cases have been bound over to Superior Court where bonds will be set.
