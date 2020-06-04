City of Columbus to launch Alarm Reduction Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Consolidated Government will be going live with its new Alarm Reduction Program July 1.
All citizens in Muscogee County who currently have an alarm registered with the City of Columbus will be receiving a letter from Central Square Technologies. The letter will instruct users on how to access an account that has already been set up for them.
There is a no fee for current alarm users. However, new alarm registrations will be required to pay a one-time registration fee. Registrations must be renewed each year at no cost.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.