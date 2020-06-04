Columbus attorney explains charges behind George Floyd’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost a week of civil unrest across the nation following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has passed and now all four officers involved have been charged.
Wednesday, three of the officers involved were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder. The charge previously given to former officer Derek Chauvin, the man seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck in viral footage, was raised to second degree murder.
News Leader 9 sat down with a Columbus attorney to break down exactly what these charges mean.
“Based on the sound bytes it seems that the attorney general is saying, the officer was in the act of committing assault on Mr. Floyd, which resulted in his death. So based on that felonious assault, resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death, it’s second degree murder. So the officer would be facing 40 years on that one charge,” said defense attorney Stacey Jackson.
Chauvin was previously charged with third degree murder and and second degree manslaughter.
“In the third, the third degree murder charge, he was only facing up to 12 years, and the basis of that charge is that there’s no intent, that basically, there was, in essence, there was an unjustifiable risk, but there was no intent to kill, although it did result in a killing," said Jackson.
Now that all four officers have been charged, the new president of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP says their convictions will equal justice.
“The Floyd family had made a statement of what they would like to happen and, as far as the NAACP is concerned, we’ll pretty much go along with that, as long as justice prevails and the individuals that committed that crime and the individuals that stood around and watched that crime happen, hopefully, they are held accountable for their actions," said NAACP President Melvin Tanner Jr.
Tanner also said what happened to George Floyd was not an isolated incident, and was a result of systemic racism. Although all four officers have been charged in the death of Floyd, the Minnesota attorney general said all of them being convicted could be a tough task.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.