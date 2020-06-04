Columbus NAACP chapter names new president

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus chapter of the NAACP has a new president.
Melvin Tanner said he is now leading the organization as its new president as L.K. Pendleton resigned from the position June 1.
Pendleton said she resigned due to a vocational change after 18 months at the helm of the organization. Tanner has been a member of the NAACP since 1994 and was previously serving as third vice president.
According to Pendleton, the second vice president also resigned.
