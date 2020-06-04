COURT: Columbus suspect admits in a letter to molesting 4-year-old child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect accused of child molestation in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday.
Michael Bragg, 62, is charged felony child molestation. Bragg allegedly molested a four-year-old who was related to him. Investigators said Bragg admitted to the crime in a letter, stating he had taken the child’s innocence, but he could not “help himself.”
Court testimony revealed the child’s mother was at work when the incident happened.
The case was bound over the Superior Court.
