Death investigation underway in LaGrange after man struck by train

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead in LaGrange after being struck by a train just before midnight.
Officers were called to Jenkins St. near Vernon Rd. in reference to a person being struck by a train at approximately 11:22 p.m. on June 3.
They were able to locate a man, later identified as 23-year-old Lucious M. Cheeks, on the tracks near the Jefferson Street Bridge.
Cheeks was pronounced dead on the scene by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.
LaGrange police and CSX are conducting a joint investigation to determine what occurred during this incident.
Anyone with information that could assist their investigation is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
