Father of 7-year-old killed in car crash in Columbus waives right to appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man faced a judge in Recorder’s Court Thursday following a car crash that claimed the life of his daughter.
Marcus Lewis, the father of seven-year-old Mariah Lewis who passed away in an accident earlier this week, was scheduled to appear in court for several outstanding warrants. Lewis chose to waive his right to appear.
Marcus Lewis is facing charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and damage of property.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
