Gaines commits to Clemson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver high guard Kionna Gaines made her call on Thursday, verbally commiting to play basketball at Clemson. She made her decision known with a post on her Twitter page.
Gaines helped lead the Tigers to the GHSA 4A state semifinals this past season, averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists a game as a junior. She was also a key player as a sophomore in Carver’s state title run.
Gaines is ranked the 30th best guard in the nation, and the 100th best player overall in the signing class of 2021.
She selected Clemson over Florida and Kentucky among other schools.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.