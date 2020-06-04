LaGrange police investigating fight that ended with a stabbing

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating an overnight incident that left one man suffering a stab wound.
Officers responded to West Georgia Medical Center just before 3:00 a.m. on June 4 regarding a subject who had been stabbed.
The 23-year-old victim reported to police that he had been involved in a physical altercation with his brother when his brother’s girlfriend attempted to stop the fight by stabbing him in the left wrist with a steak knife.
The victim was treated at the hospital and has since been released.
There is no word at this time whether or not the suspect in this case will face charges.
