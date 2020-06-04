Man charged with child molestation in Columbus makes court appearance

June 4, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of child molestation in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday.

28-year-old Kendrick Engram is charged with felony child molestation for allegedly masturbating in front of two children.

The mother of a 13-year-old and a two-year-old stated that her teen showed a video of Engram masturbating in front of the children in a hallway. According to investigators, Engram claims he suffers from schizophrenia.

A psychological evaluation was ordered and the case has been bound over to Superior Court.

