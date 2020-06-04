Phoebe reaches new milestone in COVID-19 fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday marks the first time that Phoebe hospital system has not had any new COVID-19 patients at its main hospital and no new admissions in the last 24 hours since responding to the COVID-10 pandemic, according to Phoebe.
On Thursday, Phoebe also released the hospital system’s latest numbers.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 39
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 378
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 100
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“Thankfully, as our number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease slowly but steadily, we have reached an important milestone. Today, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, we do not have any COVID-19 patients in our main hospital, and we did not have any new COVID-19 admissions in the last 24 hours," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “The final intensive care unit that was reserved for COVID-19 patients on our main campus is temporarily closed to be deep-cleaned and sanitized, and it will reopen soon.”
Currently, all 39 COVID-19 patients in Albany are being cared for at Phoebe North, Steiner pointed out, which is where they are operating two ICUs and three general medical units for COVID-19 patients. Steiner also said they have the ability to expand capacity immediately as needed.
“Those units continue to operate exceedingly well, and we appreciate the state support that allowed us to stand them up quickly during the height of the crisis,” Steiner said. "I am extremely proud of all the team members at our main campus who compassionately dedicated so much energy and effort over the last three months responding to this pandemic. While the bulk of that response has transitioned to Phoebe North, every member of the Phoebe family remains ready and committed to take on any future challenges posed by the virus to ensure we provide the care the people of southwest Georgia need.”
