Staying Muggy & Warm; Cristobal Eyes the Gulf Coast Late Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday off to another warm and muggy start with another chance of some hit-or-miss storms this afternoon. Through Saturday, rain chances will be around 30-40% with highs in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Definitely more clouds around over the weekend though as Tropical Storm Cristobal makes its way northward through the Gulf. The storm still looks to make landfall near Louisiana late Sunday into early Monday, and though we expect to be well on the east side of the system, deep tropical moisture flowing around the storm will keep the weather cloudy and sticky.