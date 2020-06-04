Vanessa Jackson seeks reelection for Muscogee County School Board District 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s election season and two Columbus women are facing off to represent District 3 on the Muscogee County School Board.
Vanessa Jackson is wrapping up her first two-year term and hoping for another term. She said her passion lies with early learning education and helping with issues like teen pregnancy and employment.
With the future changing, Jackson said we need experience on the board.
"Public education is not the same right now and right now, we are in the planning stage,” said Jackson. “We need a Plan A, a Plan B, and a Plan C."
In addition to voting for school board members, Columbus residents will also be deciding on the education special purpose local option sales tax. Jackson said voters should check yes on that also.
