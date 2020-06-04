Vote or Die rally urges residents in Columbus to vote

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of the Columbus community rallied on the front steps of the Citizens Service Center earlier Thursday evening.
The Vote or Die rally was organized by Marquise Averett. Averett said it was a way of fighting back in a non-violent way against oppression and injustices felt by blacks for years.
He invited city leaders and those who’ve said they’ve been affected by police brutality.
"I love seeing us being out in the street,” Averett said. “I love seeing us marching, but if we want to make a difference in our community right now, Georgia is the perfect place to discuss that because next week, we have an election. And we don't have to wait four or five years. We can have change in four or five days.”
After the rally, some of the participants went to cast their ballots together at the Citizens Services Center where early voting ends Friday, June 5. Election day is June 9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.