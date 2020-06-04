Warm, Muggy, & PM Storms Through Saturday; Watching Cristobal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday with a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. As Cristobal nears Louisiana on Sunday and makes landfall, clouds will increase in our area with winds blowing in out of the east and southeast. That should lower our temperatures on Sunday into the low to mid 80s. Our rain forecast for Sunday and Monday is still a bit unknown - it depends on how big the circulation is, and to what extent we have drier air sinking on the fringes of the system. At the moment, I think our rain coverage will be around 30% both days, but again, we might have to raise or lower that as we see how the system evolves. With the remnants of Cristobal getting caught up and brought over the area Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances should increase in a big way with a 50-70% coverage of rain and storms. Look for conditions to dry out as we end the week next week and head into next weekend.