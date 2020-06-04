20-year-old sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man and convicted sex offender is facing new sex crimes charges.
Dakota Levi Stewart, was arrested on June 4 by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Stewart was arrested at an unnamed apartment complex in Americus on warrants from Thomas County.
He faces charges of rape, aggravated assault with the intent to murder, rape or rob and false imprisonment.
Stewart is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.
