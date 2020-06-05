Arrest by Columbus police officer in 2019 under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest by a Columbus police officer will be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The incident reportedly happened in October 2019 and involved a black man and a white police officer. A video is circulating on social media of the incident in question.
“Yeah, I just heard about the video last night and just saw a little bit of it this morning,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “And after viewing it and talking to the chief of police, chief of police is actually reaching out to the GBI, asking them to take a look at it. And my understanding is the GBI is going to be taking a look and the officer will be placed on administrative leave until that look is finished.”
Names will be released until all parties involved in the incident have been identified. News Leader 9 has submitted an open records request to the Columbus Police Department to obtain the body camera footage and incident report.
