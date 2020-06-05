Auburn University athletic field crew saves life of unresponsive grounds keeper

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University grounds keeper is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and response by a group of his co-workers.
Eric Kleypas, Anthony Sanderson and Zach Willard were putting a tarp on Auburn University’s baseball field in early March when a grounds keeper began feeling dizzy and became unresponsive.
The athletic field crew quickly realized that their co-worker was in cardiac arrest.
Kleypas and Willard began performing CPR while Sanderson, an athletic trainer, shocked the man twice with an automated external defibrillator, returning circulation to his heart.
The man was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus for treatment where he was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia. He was then taken to an Atlanta-area hospital where he successfully went through open heart surgery.
He returned to work just one month after suffering a heart attack.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is honoring Kleypas, Sanderson and Willard as the First Friday Heroes for the month of June for their quick actions.
