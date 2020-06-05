Chambers Co. inmate escapes from work detail

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County inmate has escaped from custody while on work detail.
31-year-old Daniel Alan Noon was being held on misdemeanor charges and assigned to a work duty at the Chambers County Detention Facility. Noon reportedly ran from corrections officers and escaped custody at approximately 11:25 p.m. on June 4.
He stands 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
He is now wanted for third-degree escape.
Anyone with information on Noon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office 334-864-4333 or call 911.
