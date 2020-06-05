Columbus man facing 17 sex crimes charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken a man into custody and given 17 sex crime charges, many of which involve children.
Demetris Antonio Willis, 24, was arrested by the CPD Sex Crimes Unit at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 5.
Willis’ charges include:
- Two counts of statutory rape
- Three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Two counts of aggravated child molestation
- Two counts of sodomy
- Two counts of child molestation
- Six counts of computer pornography child exploitation act
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. His hearing will be rescheduled to Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m.
