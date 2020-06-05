Dale County EMA director suspended because of controversial Facebook posts

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management Director Kurt McDaniel has been suspended because of posts made to his Facebook page.
County Chairman Mark Blankenship said he took that action after reviewing those posts that some believe are inappropriate and inflammatory.
“I hope all the looters are stealing condoms so we don't have another generation of idiots,” one of them said.
Looting has occurred in many cities during nationwide protests since Minnesotan George Floyd died in police custody last week.
Another of McDaniel’s posts said, “Hope they (rioters) don’t burn down any welfare offices,” while a third, displaying a crop duster photo, is captioned “Riot control, fill these (planes) with pepper spray.”
McDaniel, who shared those posts to his Facebook page, told WTVY he is not a racist and claims they were aimed only at criminals.
Blankenship said he met with McDaniel Thursday afternoon, then placed him on administrative leave and ordered a personnel investigation. Blankenship told WTVY he could not comment further.
McDaniel becomes the third local person in less than a week to be suspended because of controversial posts.
Troy University suspended its campus police chief, John McCall, on Thursday for a Facebook post that, among other things, said Floyd was partially to blame for his own death.
Also, Dothan High teacher, Tim Gillespie has been removed from his coaching position for posts he made. The school board then decided not to renew his contract.
