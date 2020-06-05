GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuthbert, Ga.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The district attorney’s office in Cuthbert held a press conference Friday to address a fatal officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened in March 2020 and lead to the death of 18-year-old Kamali Edwards.
Officers were investigating a car break-in when they came in contact with Edwards. After a foot chase, gunshots were exchanged between Edwards and the officer, according to the investigation. Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family members were at the press conference looking for answers.
"I hadn't even started eating lunch. I had received a call at exactly 2:03 and this is what I was told, that my son had been shot and killed by the chief of police," said Edwards’ mother.
The case remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that the GBI released portions of the above information. The details in this story were released by officials in Cuthbert.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.