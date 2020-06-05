Gov. Ivey awards $2.9M to east Alabama counties for COVID-19 recovery

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey is awarding $17,000,000 in grants for COVID-19 recovery across the state of Alabama, and more than $2,000,000 of those funds are coming to counties in east Alabama.
The Community Services Block Grants are benefiting five community action agencies in east Alabama with a total of $2,911,255.
“COVID-19 has disrupted lives in many ways and in varying degrees,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is my hope that the services provided by these funds will help people as they work toward a quick and complete economic recovery.”
The agencies included in the grants are:
- Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $351,259 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)
- Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $550,919 (Lee County)
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $375,068 (Macon and Russell counties)
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $827,944 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)
- Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $806,165 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)
The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey is determined to help Alabama and Alabamians emerge from this pandemic as strong if not stronger than ever,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA stands ready to be a part of that process with the funds made available through our programs.”
Funds will be used for a range of projects including services for senior citizens, people with disabilities and low-income families. Types of assistance are determined by the individual organization.
