High speed chase in Lanett with stolen vehicle ends with crash, arrest

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in custody after leading Lanett police on a high speed chase.
Lanett police were given a description of a vehicle that had been stolen out of West Point, Ga. Shortly after receiving the B.O.L.O., an officer saw the vehicle in the 4400 block of Hwy. 50 in Lanett.
Once the offender, later identified as Jamal Mayfield, saw the police vehicle, he got back into the stolen car and led them on a chase that exceeded 100 mph on Hwy. 50 toward LaFayette.
Police say during the chase, Mayfield was attempting to run other vehicles, including the officer, off of the road.
Near the corner of 69th Ave. SW and Hwy. 50, Mayfield attempted to turn the vehicle around and both he and the officer’s vehicle crashed.
Both complained of pain following the accident. The officer was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment and was subsequently released. Mayfield was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. His current status is unknown.
After the crash, police learned that Mayfield had outstanding felony warrants in the state of Georgia.
