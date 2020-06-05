Humidity Keeps on Cranking Up; Cristobal Finally Moving North

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the work week on a steamy note still with high temperatures in the upper 80s and pushing closer to 90 in spots with more sunshine. A disturbance nearby will bump up rain coverage to 40-50% during the heat of the day Friday and Saturday, so expect some hit-or-miss storms around for the afternoon and evening hours. Despite cloud cover increasing over the weekend ahead of Cristobal, high temperatures will still climb toward the upper 80s. Deep tropical moisture surging into the Deep South will also keep the oppressive humidity in place through the middle of next week.
Though Cristobal should make landfall late Sunday into early Monday closer to New Orleans, the system will spread a messy shield of rain along the Gulf Coast, making for unsettled weather and rough conditions on the water for the Florida Panhandle and Alabama beaches, too. Our rain chances look a touch lower on Sunday and Monday with most of the heaviest rain staying just south of us, but places like Eufaula and Cuthbert may manage to squeeze out a little more rain than the rest of us. Coverage is all dependent on the track and evolution of Cristobal, of course. The remnants of the storm will move eastward toward the Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing us a better opportunity for wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday, which should knock highs down into the mid 80s. Rain chances diminish for the latter half of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in, making the weather pattern hot and dry again.
