Humidity Keeps on Cranking Up; Cristobal Finally Moving North

Though Cristobal should make landfall late Sunday into early Monday closer to New Orleans, the system will spread a messy shield of rain along the Gulf Coast, making for unsettled weather and rough conditions on the water for the Florida Panhandle and Alabama beaches, too. Our rain chances look a touch lower on Sunday and Monday with most of the heaviest rain staying just south of us, but places like Eufaula and Cuthbert may manage to squeeze out a little more rain than the rest of us. Coverage is all dependent on the track and evolution of Cristobal, of course. The remnants of the storm will move eastward toward the Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing us a better opportunity for wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday, which should knock highs down into the mid 80s. Rain chances diminish for the latter half of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in, making the weather pattern hot and dry again.