Rainfall Archive May 2020 Rainfall A look at rainfall data from the WTVM studios and the Columbus airport during the month of May, 2020. By Derek Kinkade | June 5, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 7:21 PM COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - DAY WTVM STUDIOS COLUMBUS AIRPORT 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 4 0 0 5 0 0 6 0 0 7 0 0 8 0 TRACE 9 0 0 10 0 0 11 0 0 12 0 0 13 0 0 14 0 0 15 0 0 16 0 0 17 .17 .24 18 .47 .29 19 0 TRACE 20 0 0 21 0 TRACE 22 .16 .11 23 0 0 24 0 TRACE 25 0 TRACE 26 .13 .10 27 .58 .63 28 0 TRACE 29 0 0 30 0 0 31 0 0 TOTALS: 1.51″ 1.37″ Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.