May 2020 Rainfall

A look at rainfall data from the WTVM studios and the Columbus airport during the month of May, 2020.

By Derek Kinkade | June 5, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 7:21 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

DAY WTVM STUDIOS COLUMBUS AIRPORT
1 0 0
2 0 0
3 0 0
4 0 0
5 0 0
6 0 0
7 0 0
8 0 TRACE
9 0 0
10 0 0
11 0 0
12 0 0
13 0 0
14 0 0
15 0 0
16 0 0
17 .17 .24
18 .47 .29
19 0 TRACE
20 0 0
21 0 TRACE
22 .16 .11
23 0 0
24 0 TRACE
25 0 TRACE
26 .13 .10
27 .58 .63
28 0 TRACE
29 0 0
30 0 0
31 0 0
TOTALS: 1.51″ 1.37″

