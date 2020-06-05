McGilberry signs with Savannah State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Surrounded by family and friends -- at a distance -- Carver senior guard Diamond McGilberry made it official on Friday afternoon, signing a scholarship offer to play basketball at Savannah State University with an eye toward a career in nursing.
“I just loved how, when I spoke to the coach, I just felt like Savannah State was home even though I didn’t get to go visit," McGilberry said. “I just felt like Savannah State had a lot of aspects that other schools didn’t have.”
McGilberry transferred to Carver for her senior season, and in a bench role averaged seven points, three rebounds, and two assists to help take the Lady Tigers to the state semfinals in GHSA Class 4A.
