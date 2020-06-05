Overnight shooting at Columbus night club leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting at a night club in south Columbus has left one man dead.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 40-year-old Samuel London was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room.
Bryan says London suffered a gunshot wound at the Fox Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. earlier in the night.
London’s body is being sent for an autopsy. There is no word on any suspects at this time.
